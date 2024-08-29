Shift KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, ease congestion: Ex-Mayor

August 29, 2024

Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has urged the Deputy Commissioner to shift KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand to a vast area, which is imperative, following the mounting pressure on the facility with an increase in number of passengers and buses.

The bus stand was constructed in the year 1970 and was renovated in 2007. Presently, over 3,000 buses are operated daily from this bus station, which is congested, posing a threat to the life of passengers.

The Mother Teresa Road (formerly a part of Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road) in the front is also chaotic, causing traffic snarls both during the entry and exit of buses, severely inconveniencing both motorists and pedestrians. Though the stretch of road is a part of National Highway, the project to widen the stretch of road from FTS Circle to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) lies in shambles. The Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, City Police Commissioner and KSRTC Divisional Controller, should analyse the situation both during the morning and night.

The bus stand should be shifted to either any area in the jurisdiction of KSRTC Urban Division depot in Bannimantap and the City Bus Stand be shifted to Sub-Urban Bus Stand, that benefits both the passengers and the general public. However, it is regretting that neither any officers nor public representatives have taken any steps to change the old system and replace it with the new system.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has also requested running of exclusive buses for school and college students during the opening hours and closing hours of the institutions.

At present, students are forced to wait for buses with no hope of timely arrival, following the spurt in number of women passengers, especially after the State Government introduced Shakti scheme, enabling free travel facility for women in KSRTC buses across the State.