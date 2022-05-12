Cabinet expansion soon: BSY
Cabinet expansion soon: BSY

May 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as it is unclear whether the BJP top brass will give nod for Karnataka Cabinet expansion, former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa (BSY) asserted that the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle will happen soon.

Speaking to presspersons at a private hotel here this morning, Yediyurappa, who had stayed overnight in the city, said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has just returned from Delhi after discussing with the BJP top brass.

Responding to a query on whether the entry of his son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is one of the State BJP Vice-Presidents,  into the Cabinet is imminent, BSY said that the issue is  left to the party leadership and he cannot say anything in this regard.

Referring to Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah’s allegations that the current BJP dispensation is a most corrupt one, the senior BJP leader, hitting back at Siddharamaiah said that only those who were part of corrupt Governments in the past can speak like that.

