Cyclone Asani brings respite from heat

May 12, 2022

Temperature in Mysuru reduces by 5 degrees Celsius

Mysore/Mysuru: Moisture-laden winds have checked the sudden rise in temperature in Mysuru district. The summer day temperatures have come down by over 5 degrees Celsius due to the effect of Asani cyclone originating in Bay of Bengal.

Though widespread rains were predicted as soon as Asani surfaced and ‘yellow alert’ was issued in places like Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru and Kodagu, the cyclone has weakened now. However, it has cooled down the air and people have heaved a sigh of relief.

The day temperature had gone up to 37 to 38 degrees Celsius last week, causing inconvenience. Frequent power cuts added to their woes. The easterly winds have brought down the temperatures.

As per the data released by Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN), a unit of India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures have started reducing from May 10 (Tuesday) as cool winds blew due to the Asani effect.

The maximum temperature on May 11 stood at 34 degrees Celsius and the temperatures for the next four days — till May 15 — will be at 33 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate rainfall may be expected from 11.5.2022 to 15.5.2022 in Mysuru district, says the forecast.

The impact of Cyclone Asani will reduce from Thursday (today) night onwards. But a sharp rise in mercury is not expected at the moment and temperatures will rise gradually after May 15, the weatherman has stated.

The good news for Karnataka though is that in May, maximum temperatures are expected to remain below normal, which means, there may not be heatwave conditions, said the official.