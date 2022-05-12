IMF’s First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath in Mysuru for dad’s 85th birthday
IMF’s First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath in Mysuru for dad’s 85th birthday

May 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru:  Mysuru-born Gita Gopinath, who is the First Deputy Managing Director — the number two official — at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has come to her hometown Mysuru to celebrate her father T.V. Gopinath’s 85th birthday.

Her father celebrated his birthday yesterday and Gita tweeted a family photo and said, “A great feeling to celebrate my father’s 85th birthday with him and my mother.” The internationally renowned economist is seen wearing a traditional saree in the photo along with her father and mother V.C. Vijayalakshmi, residents of Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.

Gita Gopinath was elevated to First Deputy MD’s post from her earlier position of Chief Economist of IMF, the global financial lender.

Yesterday, the family visited the Lord Ayyappa Swamy Temple and Sri Krishna Temple at the foot of                               Chamundi Hill.

“We are touched by my daughter’s gesture to come home for three days just for my birthday. We visited the temple yesterday at 6 am and performed special pujas. She will be going back to the US tomorrow,” Gopinath told Star of Mysore this morning.

While many have appreciated Gita’s gesture, others have lauded her and her family for keeping the traditions alive despite her holding a global position.

Varun Garg wrote, “One of the highest position holders in IMF, and look at the simplicity. That’s what Indian culture teaches. Gems like Gita Gopinath are true influencers/celebrities of the society.”

