Cake Utsav at NR Choultry not at Rajendra Kalamandira
News

Cake Utsav at NR Choultry not at Rajendra Kalamandira

December 25, 2019

Cake eating contest for college students, public

Mysuru:  The three-day ‘Cake Utsav,’ organised as part of the Winter Festival by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, will be held at Nanjaraja Bahadur (NR) Choultry on Vinoba Road in city and not at Rajendra Kalamandira.

The Cake Festival will be open to public from 8 am to 10 pm everyday from Dec.27 to 29. Various cultural programmes will be held at the venue everyday at 6 pm.

Cake Eating Contest

As part of the Fest, Cake Eating Contest has also been organised at the venue as per the following schedule:

Dec.27: For college boys at 4 pm and other men at 5 pm; Dec.28: For women at 11 am; Dec.29: For college girls at 11 am, according to a press release from the Joint Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching