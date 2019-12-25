Cake Utsav at NR Choultry not at Rajendra Kalamandira

December 25, 2019

Cake eating contest for college students, public

Mysuru: The three-day ‘Cake Utsav,’ organised as part of the Winter Festival by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, will be held at Nanjaraja Bahadur (NR) Choultry on Vinoba Road in city and not at Rajendra Kalamandira.

The Cake Festival will be open to public from 8 am to 10 pm everyday from Dec.27 to 29. Various cultural programmes will be held at the venue everyday at 6 pm.

Cake Eating Contest

As part of the Fest, Cake Eating Contest has also been organised at the venue as per the following schedule:

Dec.27: For college boys at 4 pm and other men at 5 pm; Dec.28: For women at 11 am; Dec.29: For college girls at 11 am, according to a press release from the Joint Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

