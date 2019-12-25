Science Expo at Kodagu Model School
News

December 25, 2019

Mysuru: Kodagu Model School in Vidyashankar Nagar here had organised a day-long Science Exhibition on Dec.21.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Cluster Resource Person of Alanahalli, Mysuru, Mahadevaswamy. 

The Education Council Chairperson C.K. Seethamma, Members Naina Achappa, Ralie Ganapathy, Vinoo Poovaiah and Members of the Managing Committee were present and inaugurated the 12 rooms arranged on the concept of languages and core subjects.

a student explaining one of the models on display at the Science Expo to the patron of the School and Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy.

Later, the patron of the School, K.B. Ganapathy, Editor-in-Chief, Star of Mysore and Mysooru Mithra, visited the exhibition, appreciated the efforts and advised the School to make this a two-day annual event.

Students displayed many still models, self-designed working models, colourful charts and projects. The teachers had put in a lot of efforts, supported the students in preparing a number of working models like windmill, voting machine, hydraulic bridge, folk dance of Karnataka, the achievements of Kannadigas for the first time, ATM machine, fraction robot etc. 

The Education Council Members Naina Achappa (pic. left) and Ralie Ganapathy inaugurating the rooms arranged on the concept of languages and core subjects at the Science Expo.

Students gave detailed explanation to the guests and parents. Many parents and guests who visited the exhibition gave thumbs up and said exhibitions like this should be conducted annually for two days.

