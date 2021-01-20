Calendar of events announced for Engineering, Degree and PG courses for 2021-22

January 20, 2021

Bengaluru: The Department of Higher Education has prepared the draft calendar of events for Engineering, Degree and Post-Graduate (PG) courses for academic year 2021-22. Accordingly, classes will commence from Oct. 4, 2021, said Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who released the draft here yesterday. Details are as follows:

Degree courses

• 5th semester classes will end on Feb. 28 and exams will be completed before Mar.31.

• 1st and 3rd semester will end on Mar. 31 and exams will commence from Apr. 30.

• 6th semester classes will be held from Apr. 1 to July 31 and exams will end by Aug. 31.

• Result of 6th semester will be announced on Sept. 10.

• 2nd and 4th sem classes from May 2 to Aug. 31. Exams will be completed by Sept 30.

• 1st, 3rd and 5th sem classes from Oct. 4 to Jan. 31, 2022.

• Examination will be completed before Feb. 28, 2022.

• 2nd, 4th and 6th sem classes from Mar. 1, 2022 to June 30.

• Examination will be completed by July 31, 2022 and result will be out on Aug. 14, 2022.

Engineering classes

• 7th sem classes will end by Feb. 28 and exams will be over before Mar. 31.

• 1st, 3rd and 5th sem classes will end on Mar. 31 and exam will be completed by Apr. 31.

• 8th sem classes will start from Apr. 1, end on July 31,.Exam will be over by Aug. 31 and result on Sept. 10.

• 2nd, 4th and 6th sem classes from May 2 to Aug. 31. Exam will be over by Sept. 30.

• 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th sem classes from Oct. 4 to Jan. 31, 2022. Exams will be over by Feb. 28, 2022.

• 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th sem classes from Mar. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Exams will be over by July 31 and results will be out on Aug. 14, 2022.

Post-Graduate courses

• 3rd sem classes will end on Feb 28. Exams over by Mar. 31.

• 1st sem classes ends on Apr. 1 and exams over by Mar. 31.

• 4th sem classes from Apr. 1 to July 31. Exam will start on Aug. 31 and results on Sept. 10.

• 2nd sem classes from May 2 to Aug. 31. Result on Sept. 30.

• 1st, 2nd and 3rd sem classes (colleges) from Oct. 4, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022. The examination of all these three semesters will be completed by Feb. 28.

• 2nd and 4th sem classes from Mar. 1, 2022 to June 22, 2022. Exams from July 31 and result on Aug. 14, 2022.

The draft calendar of events for UG programmes in Colleges and Universities has been prepared for the academic year 2021-22 by taking into account the current COVID-19 situation. As per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, each semester must work a minimum of 90 days. The calendar has been readied by keeping six days a week.