Call ‘Vijayanagar Empire’ as ‘Karnataka Empire’: Art Historian Dr. Vasundhara Filliozat

November 5, 2023

‘Shree Vanamali Samskruti Seva Prashasthi’ conferred on Dr. Vasundhara Filliozat and her husband Sanskrit Scholar Dr. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat and ‘Padma Shri Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurti Samaja Seva Prashasthi’ on T. Ramanjaneya and K.P. Jaya

Mysuru: Noted Art Historian and Epigraphist Dr. Vasundhara Kavali Filliozat said, “Vijayanagar empire should be called as Karnataka Empire as there are several historical records and inscriptions in this regard.”

Dr. Vasundhara spoke at a ceremony organised to confer ‘Shree Vanamali Samskruti Seva Prashasthi’ conferred on her and her husband Sanskrit Scholar Dr. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat and ‘Padma Shri Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurti Samaja Seva Prashasthi’ Award on T. Ramanjaneya and K.P. Jaya, Founder-couple of ‘Sneha Foundation,’ in Kudligi, Bellary district, by Shree Vanamali Charitable Trust, Mysuru, at Ganabharathi’s Veene Seshanna Bhavana, Kuvempunagar, in city this morning.

Dr. Vasundhara, who has extensively researched on Vijayanagar Empire, said: “Some may oppose, if Vijayanagar Empire is called as Karnataka Empire. Being Kannadigas, we should always see to it that Kannada gets its due prominence above all, ignoring the arguments of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There are several official records which if studied, throws light on Vijayanagar Empire that can be well-described as Karnataka Empire.”

According to the inscriptions found during the period of 20s and 40s, there is a mention of Karnataka, along with that of Portuguese in Tamil Nadu. When the British came to India, the name ‘Carnatic’ evolved and so also ‘Carnatic Music’ in ‘Art of Tamil Nadu.’

Even though the Maharajas of Mysore were addressed as ‘Karnataka Simhasanadheeshwara’, British mounted pressure on them to call as ‘Mysooru Simhasanadheeshwara’, said Dr. Vasundhara.

Sanskrit Scholar Dr. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat said: “Sanskrit is a more expressive language with several generations of Indian scholars, philosophers, poets and artists cultivating the language along with literature.”

Well-known Sanskrit Scholar of Mysuru Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao, who delivered the felicitation address, said: “It is our good fortune that the people whom we look up in reverence are adorning the dais, as the achievements of Dr. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat in Sanskrit gives a feeling like that of a brimming sea. His research works continue with the study on Adi Kavi Pampa. Several foreigners still visit him for exchange of information. His tireless energy should be an inspiration to others.”

Dr. Vasundhara is a multilingual scholar who has authored a well-researched book on the remains of Hampi. She has been visiting several countries to address conferences and seminars and the Chinese are even translating her speeches to their language for the purpose of studying history.

Dr. Nagaraja Rao described T. Ramanjaneya and K.P. Jaya as a rare couple sharing a common interest, involved in eradication of Devadasi system in North Karnataka.

Renowned senior scholar Nadoja Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Sastry presided over the awards presentation ceremony.