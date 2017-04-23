In Briefs

Calling for Anganwadi workers’ post

Applications are invited from The Integrated Child Development Services Schewme, for the vacant posts of two  Anganwadi workers, one mini- Anganwadi worker and 17 Assistants, to be appointed on honorarium basis. Eligible candidates should be in the age group of 18-35 years with the minimum education qualification of 4th Standard for Assistant Anganwadi Helpers and SSLC for Anganwadi workers. Applications can be obtained from the office of the Mysore Rural Child Development Officer and should be submitted before May 15. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2567940.

 

April 23, 2017

