In Briefs

Calling artistes

December 21, 2020

In an effort to create awareness among public about projects implemented by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Dept. is planning to stage street plays in select villages of various taluks of Mysuru, for the year 2020-21. Those interested to participate in this awareness programme may register their names at the Office of Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Officer before Dec. 25. The Dept. will be sending the head of the folk team for training, which has been organised at District Agriculture Training Centre, Naganahalli, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, 2021 with free boarding facility at the Centre for participants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching