Calling artistes

December 21, 2020

In an effort to create awareness among public about projects implemented by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Dept. is planning to stage street plays in select villages of various taluks of Mysuru, for the year 2020-21. Those interested to participate in this awareness programme may register their names at the Office of Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Officer before Dec. 25. The Dept. will be sending the head of the folk team for training, which has been organised at District Agriculture Training Centre, Naganahalli, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, 2021 with free boarding facility at the Centre for participants.