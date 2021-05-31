In Briefs

Calling artists

May 31, 2021

The Kannada and Culture Department has invited applications from artists who are in financial distress due to COVID crisis, for availing Rs. 3,000 financial assistance. The artists can apply online through the Government portal [http://serviceonline.gov.in/karnataka]. The applicants must be professional artists aged above 35 years, with a minimum of 10 years service. The applicants must not be pensioners of Kannada and Culture Department and also not be employed with the Government. The last date for applying is June 5. For details, call Ph: 0821-2513225 or Mob: 99005-34569, according to a press release.

