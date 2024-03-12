Canal tragedies continue in Mandya
March 12, 2024

One killed as car falls into Visvesvaraya Canal

Mandya: One person died on the spot while another sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling fell into the Visvesvaraya Canal near Avverahalli in Mandya this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nandisha (19). The Police said that Nandisha and his elder brother Yogananda, both residents of Doddabyadarahalli in Mandya, were travelling towards Yeliyur at about 9.45 am when the Maruti Swift car (KA-55 M-2967) veered of the road and fell into the dried canal.

Soon, passersby and local villagers rushed to the spot and were able to pull both of them out of the car. While Nandisha had died on the spot owing to severe head injuries, Yogananda has been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), where his condition is said                                                                    to be serious.

On receiving information, the local Police visited the spot and conducted mahazar before registering a case.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mandya SP N. Yathish said that the driver lost control of the car as it was in high speed. He also said that the absence of crash barriers had resulted in the car plunging into the canal.

Mandya Rural Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

Searching