Cochlear Implant Scheme now renamed ‘Shravana Sanjeevini’

March 12, 2024

Will transform Karnataka into a hearing impairment-free State: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mysore/Mysuru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the Government has devised several initiatives to transform Karnataka into a hearing impairment-free State.

He was addressing a gathering of experts and beneficiaries at a programme organised to celebrate the renaming of the Cochlear Implant Scheme as ‘Shravana Sanjeevini’ by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, and the inauguration of a workshop on implant maintenance and the importance of auditory-verbal therapy at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) this morning.

Rao stated, “Some children suffer from hearing impairment since birth, a condition that requires specialised treatment often accompanied by a hefty price tag. To assist financially disadvantaged individuals struggling with hearing-related issues, the Government introduced the Cochlear Implant Scheme in 2016. In the previous fiscal year (2023-24), a total of 323 surgeries were performed under this scheme, ranking Karnataka first in the country. Furthermore, the recent 2024-25 State budget has allocated Rs. 32 crore for the continuation of this scheme.”

To execute the scheme effectively, the State Government has partnered with AIISH and a total of 27 empanelled hospitals, including 12 Government Hospitals.

ASHA workers and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) volunteers have undergone comprehensive training to detect hearing and speech impairments in children at an early stage and ensure appropriate treatment, alongside providing care for both mother and child, Rao said.

Sowmya, a homemaker from Shivamogga, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the AIISH staff and Dr. Shankar B. Medikeri, a specialist in cochlear implant surgery, as her two-year-old daughter Ishani successfully underwent Cochlear Implant surgery.

The heartwarming story of Ibbani, who confidently spoke a few lines, including her name and native place, ignited hope among the attendees. A total of 500 beneficiaries of the Cochlear Implant Scheme from across the State were in attendance, receiving hearing aids and CI Surgery Kits.

Narasimharaja MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr. B.S. Pushpalatha, Deputy Director, Family Welfare and State Nodal Officer for Cochlear Implant Scheme Dr. B.R. Chandrika, Nodal Officer Dr. Naveen, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy and others were present.