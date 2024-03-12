Second Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat train from April 5

March 12, 2024

PM Modi virtually flags off inaugural run from Chennai to Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains this morning, including the second Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

This brings the total count of Vande Bharat trains plying across India to 50, covering 45 nationwide routes. Vande Bharat connects States with Broad Gauge electrified networks, spanning 24 States and 256 districts.

The inaugural Vande Bharat Train will run as a special service from Chennai Central to Bengaluru while regular services from Mysuru to Chennai and back will commence from April 5 as maintenance facility works at Mysuru yard are under progress.

Train number 20663, the Mysuru-MGR Chennai Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Mysuru at 6 am and arrive at MGR Chennai at 12.20 pm daily, except Wednesdays.

En route, it will make stoppages at Mandya (arrival 6.28 am; Departure 6.30 am), Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru at Baiyappanahalli (7.45 am/7.50 am), Krishnarajapuram (8.04 am/8.06 am), and Katpadi (10.33 am/10.35 am).

In the return direction, train number 20664, the MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat, will depart from Chennai at 5 pm and reach Mysuru at 11.20 pm daily, except Wednesdays. It will stop at Katpadi (arrival 6.23 pm, departure 6.25 pm), Krishnarajapuram (8.48 pm/8.50 pm), SMVT Bengaluru (9.25 pm/9:30 pm) and Mandya (10.38 pm/ 10:40 pm).

Railway officials said there was a demand for a second Vande Bharat with an early morning departure from Mysuru which will facilitate people commuting to Bengaluru.