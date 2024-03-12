Smash & Grab!

March 12, 2024

City industrialist loses laptop and badminton kit worth Rs. 1.20 lakh as miscreants break window & steal

Mysore/Mysuru: In a broad daylight incident of smash and grab where miscreants made away with a laptop and badminton kit by breaking open the rear window glass of a car has been reported in city. The incident took place on Saturday last, when city industrialist H.H. Ram, a resident of Brindavan Extension, had parked his Mahindra XUV 700 opposite to CESC office on Sri Harsha Road.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Ram said that he had arrived at Sri Harsha Road in his car on Saturday last at about 4.30 pm to attend a meeting and when he returned at about 5.50 pm, he was shocked to see the glass of rear window shattered and when he examined the car he found his laptop and badminton kit, both worth Rs. 1.20 lakh, missing from the car. Later, Ram approached Lashkar Police Station and filed a complaint. The Police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

In a similar incident, miscreants made away with laptop from a car, also Mahindra XUV, parked in the Garuda Mall parking area on the same day. The Police said, Pavan, a native of Shanivarasanthe in Kodagu, had parked his car in the public parking area at Makkaji Chowk and when he returned he found that rear window glass was broken and his laptop was missing. Later, he filed a complaint at Devaraja Police Station.

According to Police, the incident took place between 3.45 pm and 4 pm on Saturday last following which the same gang struck at Sri Harsha Road between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm. The Police have collected the CCTV footages and are investigating.