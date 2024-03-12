Smash & Grab!
News, Top Stories

Smash & Grab!

March 12, 2024

City industrialist loses laptop and badminton kit worth Rs. 1.20 lakh as miscreants break window & steal

Mysore/Mysuru: In a broad daylight incident of smash and grab where miscreants made away with a laptop and badminton kit by breaking open the rear window glass of a car has been reported in city. The incident took place on Saturday last, when city industrialist H.H. Ram, a resident of Brindavan Extension, had parked his Mahindra XUV 700 opposite to CESC office on Sri Harsha Road.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Ram said that he had arrived at Sri Harsha Road in his car on Saturday last at about 4.30 pm to attend a meeting and when he returned at about 5.50 pm, he was shocked to see the glass of rear window shattered and when he examined the car he found his laptop and badminton kit, both worth Rs. 1.20 lakh, missing from the car. Later, Ram approached Lashkar Police Station and filed a complaint. The Police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

In a similar incident, miscreants made away with laptop from a car, also Mahindra XUV, parked in the Garuda Mall parking area on the same day. The Police said, Pavan, a native of Shanivarasanthe in Kodagu, had parked his car in the public parking area at Makkaji Chowk and when he returned he found that rear window glass was broken and his laptop was missing. Later, he filed a complaint at Devaraja Police Station.

According to Police, the incident took place between 3.45 pm and 4 pm on Saturday last following which the same gang struck at Sri Harsha Road between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm. The Police have collected the CCTV footages and are investigating.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching