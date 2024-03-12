Meet of Guarantee beneficiaries of Mysuru on Mar. 15: Dist. Minister

March 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A convention of beneficiaries of State Government’s five Guarantee Schemes of Mysuru district has been organised at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Mar. 15 at 12 noon, said Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

Speaking during a preliminary meeting of Officers over Guarantees Convention organised at Zilla Panchayat auditorium in the city on Monday, Dr. Mahadevappa said: “The five Guarantee Schemes implemented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led State Government have turned helpful for the poor and middle class families irrespective of caste and creed. It has come in handy in leading a respectable life in all the districts of the State. It has been intended to host a convention of guarantee beneficiaries of Mysuru district on Mar. 15 which will be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah. The elected representatives of the district will be attending the event.”

Dr. Mahadevappa said: “The State Government walks the talk and the forthcoming convention is to tell the people about fulfilling the promises made in the past. Over 50,000 beneficiaries are expected to take part and measures have to be taken to arrange food and drinking water for them.”

Providing a list of beneficiaries, Dr. Mahadevappa said: “There are 6.73 lakh Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries, nine lakh under Gruha Jyothi, 783 under Yuva Nidhi and 22.76 lakh beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya from 7.10 lakh BPL cards. Under Shakti Scheme, daily thousands of women are travelling in KSRTC buses for free. By organising the convention, we will be seeking the opinions of the beneficiaries.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said: “The district has 256 Grama Panchayats and 16 Local Bodies and a total of 50,000 and odd beneficiaries will be arriving for convention from those limits. As many as 500 buses have been arranged to ferry beneficiaries and the designated Officers will be instructed to provide suitable parking facility and make food arrangements for them.”

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri and other district-level officials were present.