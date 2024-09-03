Canara Bank holds Special Adalat for debt recovery

September 3, 2024

Mysuru: As a follow up of the pending cases of loan recovery Adalat held at Bengaluru recently, The Debts Recovery Tribunal of Canara Bank, in association with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) held a Special Adalat at the Canara Bank’s Regional Office at Nazarbad recently.

Chennai’s Debt Recovery Tribunal Chairman Justice N. Ravikumar and Bengaluru’s Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal Chairman Imtiaz Ali inaugurated the Adalat in Mysuru.

District Court Judge Gururaj Somakkanavar, retired Judges Siddegowda and S.H. Pushpalathadevi, Canara Bank General Manager Mahesh Pai, Assistant General Managers P.S. Umesh, S. Rajashekar and others were present.

About 80 Bank customers, who were loan defaulters for long, attended the Adalat, in which 30 debts recovery cases, totalling Rs. 24 crore were settled, according to Bank officials.