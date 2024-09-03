Nandini Milk to enter Delhi markets in October
News

September 3, 2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s popular milk brand ‘Nandini’ is all set to enter the markets in the National Capital New Delhi in October. The KMF has started preparations to open Nandini outlets in the National Capital, which may ultimately result in the household  brand of Karnataka to storm the North Indian markets in the days to come.

According to KMF Managing Director M.K. Jagadish, the Blue, Green, Red and Orange coloured packets of Nandini Milk and curds  will be sold in the New Delhi  outlets to be set up in the first week of October. The KMF plans to sell about 2 lakh litres of milk everyday in the first six months and later expand the market to other north Indian States, he added.

