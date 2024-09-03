Woman’s death over alleged dowry harassment: 21-page death note recounts harrowing details
September 3, 2024

Mysuru: A 21-year-old woman, fed up with frequent harassment from her husband and his family members, allegedly for dowry, committed suicide by hanging self at B. Bettahalli village, Bannur, in T. Narasipur taluk on Aug. 27.

The deceased woman is N. Deekshitha, daughter of Renuka and late Nagaraju of B. Bettahalli village. Her 21-page death note,  she wrote before ending her life, recounted the harrowing details of the alleged harassment.

A case has been registered against Deekshitha’s husband M.R. Manohar, mother-in-law Nagamma, sister-in-law Manjula, Manjula’s husband Nataraj, Manjula’s son Ujjwalgowda and Manohar’s relative Siddegowda at Bannur Police Station.

Details: Deekshitha was given in marriage to Manohar, son of Nagamma and late Ramalingu (Dairy Babu) of Madigahalli village two years ago.

The couple led a happy life just for 15 days following which Nagamma, Manjula, Nataraj and Ujjwalgowda began to physically assault her to bring dowry and sent her to her mother’s house.

After advise from her parents, Deekshitha was taken to her husband’s house but again after a few days, she was allegedly assaulted again and was reportedly made to eat chemical fertilizer, following which she fell sick and was admitted to a hospital.

After she recovered, her husband and his family members gave a statement before the Police that they would take good care of her and took her home where she (Deekshitha) was made to drink medicine forcibly and was rushed to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru in a critical state but she survived.

Her husband and his family members, who took her home again after assuring to take good care of her, assaulted her physically, verbally abused her and sent her to her mother’s house to bring money.

Fed up with this, Deekshitha, on Aug. 27, wrote a 21-page death note and hung herself at about 8.30 am in her mother’s house.

Meanwhile, Deekshitha’s uncle B.T. Rajendra, holding Manohar, Nagamma, Manjula, Nataraj and Ujjwalgowda responsible for Deekshitha’s death, has lodged a complaint against them at Bannur Police Station.

