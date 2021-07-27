Cane crushing at PSSK to commence from July 29

July 27, 2021

Pandavapura: The crushing of sugarcane at PSSK (Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkhane), run by Bagalkot based Nirani Sugars of MRN Groups, will commence from July 29.

As a precursor, the boiler at the Sugar factory was ignited by fire on Sunday after conducting rituals which chiefly included performing of homa and puja to Kalasa.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sugar Factory General Manager Shivananda Salagar said that the boiler has been ignited and sugarcane crushing for the season will commence from July 29.

Pointing out that it has been set to crush 8 lakh tonnes of sugarcane this season, he said that, at present, the factory has the capacity to crush 3,500 tonnes per day.

Noting that about 8 to 10 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is grown in the surrounding areas of PSSK, he said that the factory will make all possible efforts to crush all sugarcane available in the region.

Asserting that all machineries in the factory have been brought back to a working state, Shivananda Salagar said that cane cutting and transportation practices have been simplified further.

Clarifying that the factory is yet to fix the cane price, he said that the PSSK will announce the cane price after the Government stipulates FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price).

Factory General Manager Gurunath, Crushing Manager Ravi, Kennalu GP President Shwetha Suresh, farmer leader Chikkade Harish, PSSK Employees Union President D. Chikkaiah, Security personnel Shashikumar and Yadavi couple who performed puja and others were present on the occasion.