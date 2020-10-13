Cannon firing tomorrow
October 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The firing of 21 shots from the cannons will take place tomorrow and the time of the firing will be decided later in the day today. 

The cannon firing will be held to acclimatise the five Dasara elephants to the booming sound of the cannons so that the elephants do not panic on the Jumboo Savari Day (Vijayadashami).  

But this time, when cannons are fired at the usual parking lot near the Varaha Gate of the Palace, the five Dasara elephants — Howdah elephant Abhimanyu, Gopi, Vikram, Kaveri and Vijaya — will remain inside the Palace.

Usually, the elephants are brought to the parking lot and made to stand at a distance, while the cannons are fired. This year, to prevent assembly of a large crowd, the elephants will stay inside the Palace premises, while the three rounds each from all the seven cannons will be fired in a minute.

