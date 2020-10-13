PM Modi to virtually address UoM Convocation on Oct.19
News

PM Modi to virtually address UoM Convocation on Oct.19

October 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM) will be held at Crawford Hall  on Oct. 19.

In a notification issued on Oct. 12, the University Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Convocation virtually at 11 am on Oct. 19. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, also the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, will preside. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, will be present.

The Convocation was earlier planned to be held between Jan. 15 and Mar. 31, but had to be put off due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. 

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the number of participants at Crawford Hall will be limited to 100. Noting that only 30 students who have bagged the highest number of Gold Medals will be awarded degrees during the event, he said that it has been planned to award Ph.D degrees to research scholars the same afternoon, the details of which will be made known on Oct. 16.

The UoM authorities have worked out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and all guidelines issued by the Union Government will be followed during the programme. 

