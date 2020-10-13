CNC demands inclusion of Codava Tribe in ST list

October 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Codava National Council (CNC) has urged the Government to include Codava tribe in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, CNC President N.U. Nachappa maintained that ST tag for Codava tribe and Geo-political autonomy are synonymous for Codavas. Urging the Government to declare Codava tribe as a primitive tribe, he said that Codava tribalism must be measured through the ‘Emic approach’, an ethnographic study of Codava tribe.

Pointing out that one of the seven fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution clearly upholds Constitutional remedy for the aspirations of the people, Nachappa argued that the Union and Karnataka Governments should concede Codava aspirations of ST tag as a Constitutional remedy.

Noting that as a result of CNC’s relentless efforts and innumerable petitions to the Union Government, the Central Government directed the State Government to conduct an ethnographic study on Codava tribalism, he said that subsequently, the Karnataka Government entrusted this responsibility to Mysuru based Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI).

Stating that Codava tribe has its own extraordinary tribal characteristics, he maintained that ST tag is a must for their historical continuity and for protection of Codava land, language, cultural heritage, folkloric identity and traditional habitation. Also, the tag was important for their economic and political empowerment, he said.

Accusing KSTRI Director T.T. Basavanagouda of attempting to derail Codavas demand for ST tag through dubious means, Nachappa said that a representation has been given against the actions of Basavanagouda, which are detrimental to the interests of Codavas, to Mysuru DC.

Pointing out that the then MPs B.K. Hariprasad and Kupendra Reddy had raised the issue during the Parliamentary session in Dec. 2019, which attracted the attention of the whole country, Nachappa asserted that the ST tag will also ensure protection of Codava hereditary untitled lands and traditionally defined Codava homeland.

CNC office-bearers Areyada Girish, Kaliyanda Prakash, Chambanda Janath Kumar and Appaneravanda Manoj Mandappa were present at the press meet.