Rail Museum visiting hours to be extended during Dasara

October 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Rail Museum, located on KRS Road, opposite CFTRI Main Gate, will be specially illuminated during Dasara festival this year. 

The timing of the Museum, which is normally open for public between 10 am and 6 pm, will be extended by two hours to facilitate visitors during the Dasara festivities — Oct. 17 to Oct. 26, according to Railways.

The Rail Museum of Mysuru is an interesting place to know about the spectacular journey of Railways in India spanning a period of more than 150 years. 

The renovated Museum has a fascinating collection of several ancient steam locomotives and carriages.

New amenities such as audio-visual media centre, playground for kids, cafeteria and toilets are all available now at the Museum premises.

