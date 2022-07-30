Car with 3 advocates falls into canal: One hospitalised

July 30, 2022

One body found, search on for another

Saragur: Two advocates travelling in a car drowned while another advocate swam to safety when the car they were travelling went out of control and fell into Kabini Right Bank canal in Saragur taluk here last evening.

Those drowned are identified as C. Dinesh (46) of Hundawadi in Hunsur taluk and Girish (44) of Niluvagilu, while Ashok of Kattemalalawadi in Hunsur, who swam to safety, was shifted to hospital.

Advocates C. Dinesh, Girish and Ashok, who had been to H.D. Kote on a case yesterday, in a Santro car (KA-09 P-8823), had lunch at a hotel in Bidarahalli Circle near Kabini Dam and were returning to Hunsur, when the person at the wheels lost control of the vehicle and hit the retaining wall of Bettaiahna bridge near Sagare in Saragur taluk. As the car fell into the canal, all the three were thrown out of the vehicle.

While Dinesh and Girish were washed away in the waters, Ashok swam to safety, it is learnt. Saragur Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted Ashok to Vivekananda Hospital at Saragur, from where he was taken to a Private Hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, Girish’s body was fished out this morning 500 mts away from the accident spot and search operation is on for Dinesh. Girish leaves behind his wife and two daughters while Dinesh leaves behind his wife and 3-year-old son. Hunsur Dy.SP Raviprasad, Saragur Police Inspector Basavaraju, PSIs Shravandas Reddy and Jayaprakash and other Police personnel visited the spot.