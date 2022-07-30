Killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader in DK district: Hindu activists take out protest rally
July 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the recent brutal murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader and Hindu activist, in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, hundreds of Hindu activists and BJP leaders and workers, under the banner of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, took out a massive rally in the city this morning.

The activists, who converged near Basaveshwara Statue near Gun House Circle in the heart of the city, held a public demonstration for some time.

Condemning the brutal murder of Praveen Nettaru, the protestors urged the Government to take stern measures against anti-national elements and other disruptive forces which are posing a threat to the country’s security by resorting to heinous acts and crimes such as murder and terror.

Seeking immediate arrest of all those involved in the killing of Praveen, they demanded a blanket ban on organisations like SDPI and PFI, which they alleged were engaged in terror and anti-national activities.

Later, the protestors marched in a procession, which also featured a good number of autos, passing through Chamaraja Double Road, N.S. Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road to the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office, where they submitted a memorandum, after holding a demonstration there too for some time.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Mysuru President Lohit Urs, office-bearer Ullas, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, city BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Kiran Gowda and others were present.

