Carcasses of wild elephants found in Kodagu

July 5, 2021

Gonikoppa: In separate incidents, carcasses of two elephants have been found in Kutta and Vaddaramadu in Kodagu.

The carcass of one elephant, aged about 12 years, was found in the coffee estate of Kakera Kalappa at Poochekal in Kutta in the early hours of yesterday. Though the reason for its death is not known, it is suspected that the elephant may have died in the night.

Thithimathi ACF Uthappa, Srimangala Wildlife RFO Veerendra and staff inspected the spot. Veterinarian Dr. Chandrashekar conducted post-mortem and the carcass was buried later.

In another incident, a baby elephant, aged about one year, was found dead due to tiger attack at Vaddaramadu in Nagarahole National Park yesterday.

The body of the baby elephant bore wound marks of tiger attack and it is suspected that the baby elephant may have died two days ago.

Nagarahole ACF Kambeyanda Gopal, RFO Amith, DRFO Yogesh and staff visited the spot and have taken further action.

