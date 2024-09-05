Cars, auto damaged as trees fall on Dewan’s and Nanjangud Roads

September 5, 2024

Mysuru: Three cars and an autoriskshaw were damaged when trees fell on them on Dewan’s Road and near JSS College on Nanjangud Road in city yesterday.

At about 2 pm yesterday, a huge tree got uprooted and fell on a Renault and Maruti Swift cars and an autorickshaw, which were parked next to the compound in front of Sri Amruteshwara Temple on Dewan’s Road damaging the vehicles. Luckily, there were no people in the vehicles, thus a major tragedy was averted.

As the tree fell across the road, vehicular traffic was hampered on this busy road. As the news of the tree falling across the road reached the Traffic Police, they immediately barricaded the road to prevent motorists from entering and diverted the vehicles to other roads besides informing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials. MCC’s Abhaya team members, who reached the spot, cleared the fallen tree and facilitated the smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the person driving a Maruti Swift car had a lucky escape when a huge tree fell on the car near JSS College on Nanjangud Road, eyewitnesses said.

KR Traffic Police got the fallen tree cleared from across the road. Traffic was disrupted for some time on this busy road.

Public have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to remove dry and weak trees and branches which may fall due to wind and rain and prevent loss of lives and damage to properties.