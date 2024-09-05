Tableaux must convey effective messages: District Minister

September 5, 2024

Mysuru: The 3D effect for tableaux, Dasara special song, attractive memento for the dignitary who inaugurates Dasara festival, awareness against superstition, awareness about modern farming method, tasty delicacies in Food Festival, quality events in Torchlight Parade, priority to save time and colourful illumination of the city…

These are the plans proposed by various Dasara Sub-Committees during the progress review meeting conducted under the chairmanship of District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, at the meeting hall of Mysore Palace Board yesterday.

The meeting was conducted in furtherance to various decisions taken by Dasara High Power Committee meeting held in Bengaluru, that was chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and to implement the decisions taken at the meeting.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Prabhuswamy, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Tableau Sub-Committee, apprised that, a total of 40 tableaux including 15 of various Government Departments, will be participating in Jumboo Savari this year. The tableaux will be representing the themes of art, architecture, folk, festivals, equality and brotherhood.

Letters have been sent to every Government Departments and Authorities, about building the tableaux, with innovative concepts, said Prabhuswamy.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar suggested that, 3D effect should be included in the tableaux.

District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa suggested for focusing on sending effective message to the society through tableau, against the inhumane practice of restricting women to isolated place, during the period of menstruation at Gollarahatti in Chitradurga district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, the Deputy Special Officer of Reception, Invitation and Seating Sub-Committee, said that, a special logo will be designed along with composing a special song.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Member-Secretary M.J. Roopa said, the dignitary who inaugurates Dasara festival will be feted with a memento of howdah elephant carved in wood. She also showed the model of proposed art work.

Dr. Krishnaraju, Deputy Secretary of ZP and Deputy Special Officer of Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee said, the farmers will be provided relevant information, with a demonstration on cultivating the crops deploying improvised modern technology. The demo on easy farming practices with minimal human intervention and using of drones to spray fertiliser and manure, will also be organised, he added.

City Police Chief Seema Latkar, also the Deputy Special Officer of Torchlight Parade Sub-Committee said, the number of 1,500 artistes participating in the cultural programmes at Torchlight Parade in Bannimantap will be reduced to ensure quality and also to save time.

MUDA Secretary V.K. Prasanna Kumar, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Sports Sub-Committee said, a Rs. 6 crore proposal has been submitted to organise Dasara Sports Meet, along with another proposal seeking Rs. 32 lakh submitted to the Deputy Commissioner headed Committee.