Jumboo Savari: Authorities plan changes in route within Palace premises

September 5, 2024

Minor modifications to be made to provide a better view of howdah elephant for those seated in different galleries

Mysuru: If all goes according to the plan, those eager to watch Jumboo Savari at the premises of Mysore Palace may look for a special facility, to savour the moments of the annual cultural pageantry with ease.

The District Administration intends to make minor modifications in the route of Jumboo Savari within the Palace, where the caparisoned elephant Abhimanyu will be carrying the Golden Howdah, leading other elephants, making for a sight to behold.

Every year, the tourists and others who had purchased passes and tickets to watch the procession from the galleries within the Palace precincts, were complaining about not getting a better view. The main reason was the rush of people at the sight of howdah mounted on the elephant, thus blocking the view for those seated in different galleries.

After mounting the Golden Howdah, the main elephant accompanied by kumki elephants and Police personnel, was brought near the elevated podium, from where the dignitaries offer floral tributes. However, those seated in the galleries near Varaha Swamy, Gayatri Devi and Trineshwara temples, were deprived of the proper view of the howdah and other elephants.

To address the issue, the howdah elephant will arrive near the podium, through the route passing via Trineshwara Swamy temple, Gayatri Devi temple and Varaha Swamy temple, as per the changes planned by the authorities.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, along with Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Director of Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, inspected the Palace premises yesterday to make suitable arrangements.

Minister plays volleyball

Dr. Mahadevappa also joined Dasara mahouts and kavadis and their children, in playing volleyball at the Palace premises for sometime. He also enquired them about their well-being.