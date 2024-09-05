Smart card system on cards at Chamundi Hill Temple

September 5, 2024

Basic smart card to be priced at Rs. 12,000, premium at Rs. 1 lakh

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority is planning to introduce a new system at Chamundi Hill Temple to enable devotees to bypass the lengthy queues.

They can gain direct access to the darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari, as well as perform puja and receive the laddu prasadam, facilitated through a tiered smart card system that will be made available to the devotees if they pay money.

The number of visitors to Chamundi Hill has surged recently, particularly following the implementation of the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which has led to persistent crowds of devotees and tourists.

Consequently, many devotees face long waits of several hours to have the darshan of the Goddess. On weekends, holidays and during festivals, the queues become even longer, further extending the wait time for darshan. Devotees travelling from distant locations are often overwhelmed by the length of the queues, with many returning disappointed due to the extended wait times. The elderly, in particular, find it challenging to stand in line for prolonged periods.

Despite the availability of a Rs. 100 special ticket, this line too remains long, contributing to significant inconvenience for those seeking darshan.

Four types of smart cards

Attempting to cash-in on the issue of long queues, the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority is set to introduce a smart card system. This new system will offer four types of smart cards, each with a different price point.

Regardless of the card type purchased, it will provide direct entry to the Temple only once per month. The basic smart card, priced at Rs. 12,000, will grant one direct entry (for one person) per month for an entire year. A single laddu will be provided as prasadam.

For those purchasing a Rs. 25,000 smart card, five people can have direct entry (once a month for all 12 months) and also includes two laddus. A Rs. 50,000 smart card grants direct entry for 10 people (once a month for all 12 months) and includes a special puja performed in their names.

In addition, they will get 10 laddus. A Rs. 1 lakh smart card provides direct entry for 10 people (once a month for all 12 months), includes a special puja in their names, and also comes with 10 laddus along with Panchamrita Prasadam.

Digital security technology

To prevent counterfeiting, digital security technology has been integrated into the smart cards. Scanning machines will be installed for verification.

Cardholders can scan their cards at these machines and use the authorisation certificate to gain direct entry to the Temple. This benefit is available only to those who purchase the smart cards.

Only for those who can afford

This facility is, however, designed primarily for those who can afford it, as only individuals with the higher-tier smart cards will benefit from the direct entry and additional privileges. Those purchasing these premium cards will enjoy expedited access to Temple, bypassing long queues and receiving exclusive prasadam and puja services.

The introduction of smart cards is expected to generate additional revenue for the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, which officials intend to use for other development projects and to enhance services for devotees.

Since the Authority’s establishment, various improvements have been planned, though their effectiveness will be determined only in the future. While the plan for issuing smart cards has been developed, it is yet to receive formal approval in Authority’s meetings.

A final decision on the initiative will be made in the forthcoming meeting, M.J. Roopa, Member-Secretary, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority told Star of Mysore.