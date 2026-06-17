News

Case against two for breaking bus glass 

June 17, 2026

Mysuru: Mandi Police have registered a case against two persons for pelting stones on a KSRTC bus and breaking the rear glass windshield. The incident took place on June 14 evening near Five Lights Circle and the accused have been identified as 29-year-old Manu and 26-year-old Venu of Kalegowdanakoppal in K.R. Pet taluk. 

The two accused had pelted stones on the KSRTC bus (KA-11-F-0508) plying on Mysuru-Channarayapatna route and broke the rear windshield glass near Five Lights Circle as the bus driver had not stopped the vehicle at the bus stop. 

Following the damage, the bus driver lodged a complaint at Mandi Police Station stating that he had not stopped the bus at the bus stop as the bus was already crowded and the two accused broke the glass windshield worth Rs. 20,000. 

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