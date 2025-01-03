Cashless medical service to KSRTC employees

January 3, 2025

Bengaluru: New year brings a good news for the employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), as the State Government has announced unlimited cashless medical services facility to them. In the next and second phase, the same benefit will be extended to the employees of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

The cashless medical services for KSRTC employees will come into effect from Jan. 6, with which Karnataka becomes the first among the States, to implement the facility to employees of Government owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC).

About 225 hospitals in the State including Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Narayana Hrudayalaya, HCG in Bengaluru, are among the list of empanelled hospitals to provide the facility.

The treatment for all types of ailments including those related to eyes are covered. Earlier, the KSRTC employees enjoyed the benefit of reimbursement of medical expenses. However, they had to arrange the money in prior to meet the expenditure. Now, with the new facility being implemented, the KSRTC employees will be issued the Health Card, by producing which they can avail treatment at the empanelled hospitals, said KSRTC Chairman S.R. Srinivasa.

The permanent employees have to bear Rs. 650 per annum towards the premium amount, while KSRTC will add 5% more to the total premium amount. While the trainee staff are exempted from paying the premium amount, said Srinivasa.

KSRTC has a total of 34,000 employees, while the total number of employees from all the four RTCs is calculated at 1.15 lakh. Apart from the employees, his or her spouse, children and parents are eligible to utilise the facility.