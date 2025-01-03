False propaganda by BJP against Priyank Kharge: Dalit Federation stages protest in city

January 3, 2025

Mysuru: Alleging false propaganda by the BJP leaders against Minister Priyank Kharge, activists of Federation of Dalit Organisations staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust near Law Courts here yesterday.

They criticised BJP leaders including BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MLC C.T. Ravi for trying to wrongly implicate Minister Priyank Kharge in the suicide case of contractor Sachin Panchal of Bidar.

“BJP leaders who visited the house of Sachin on the pretext of consoling his family members are making politically motivated and baseless allegations against the Minister which is not correct. In the death note, Sachin has mentioned only the name of his relative. Police are investigating but BJP leaders are deliberately indulging in false propaganda against Kharge by displaying a photo of the Minister with rowdy-sheeter Raju Kapanur, whose name was mentioned in the death note of Sachin,” the protestors said.

Continuing, they said that Priyank Kharge has exposed many scandals of State and Central BJP leaders and unable to bear this, the anti-Dalit BJP leaders are unnecessarily dragging his name in the suicide case.

“BJP leaders have no moral right to demand Kharge’s his resignation. If they continue with this, we will intensify our protests across State,” they warned.

State President of Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge Fans Association C. Narendra, leader C.S. Raghu, DSS Convenors Uma Madev, Bilikere Swamy, Pailwan Krishnappa, advocates Kantharaju, Nagaraj Bandipalya and others participated.