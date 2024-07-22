Cauvery Aarati at KRS similar to Ganga Aarati

July 22, 2024

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar revives idea of Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park

Mandya: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, announced that plans are being formulated to conduct ‘Cauvery Aarati’ at KRS in Mandya similar to the renowned ‘Ganga Aarati’ performed at the sacred site of Varanasi.

“Just as Ganga is the lifeline of the North, Cauvery is the lifeline of the South. We will initiate ‘Cauvery Aarati’ ritual akin to the one held in Varanasi,” he told reporters at Royal Orchid Brindavan Garden Hotel here this morning.

The Deputy CM spoke to the media after inspecting Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district. This visit comes ahead of the proposed ‘Bagina’ ritual by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 27 (Saturday).

KRS Dam is inching towards its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet. The State Government is grandly planning the July 27 ‘Bagina’ event, as last year the Chief Minister could not perform the traditional ritual as the Dam did not reach its maximum capacity due to drought conditions.

“A team comprising local MLAs from Mandya and Kodagu districts, along with officials from the Hindu Religious Institutions & Charitable Endowments Department, will be formed to initiate the ‘Cauvery Aarati.’ Officers have been instructed to submit a report within a month,” Shivakumar said.

Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park

Shivakumar has revived the proposal for a Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park, a plan that had previously faced significant public criticism and opposition from farmers and environmental groups. During his earlier tenure as Water Resources Minister, Shivakumar had unveiled ambitious plans for an amusement park at the KRS Dam.

“Details of the latest plan will be announced in the future. There is no need to panic. Criticism and attempts to obstruct progress are common in politics, as we have seen in the past. No one will be displaced. We will expand the roads and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Dam while also attracting visitors to the Amusement Park,” Shivakumar said.

The technical report for upgrading and revitalising the Brindavan Gardens at KRS has already been obtained. The Amusement Park will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by calling tenders. This project is expected to generate employment for around 8,000 to 10,000 local people, he added.

Steps to fill 1,657 lakes

Shivakumar instructed officials to release water from the KRS Dam to fill 1,657 lakes along the Cauvery Basin. “According to the Supreme Court order, we were required to release 40 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu. However, due to a weak monsoon, we had only released 20 tmcft earlier. We have now released 30 tmcft, and an additional 10 tmcft needs to be released to meet this year’s quota. Currently, 50,000 cusecs of water is being released.We are complying with the orders,” he said.

Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, MLAs Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, K.M. Uday, Darshan Puttannaiah, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, MySugar Chairman C.D. Gangadhar, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited Managing Director Mahesh, Superintending Engineer Raghuram and others were present.