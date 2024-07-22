Wall collapse

July 22, 2024

Two roadside vendors escape with minor injuries as Olympia Talkies compound crashes

Mysore/Mysuru: Two roadside vendors narrowly escaped serious injuries when the old wall of Olympia Talkies, located in the heart of the city, collapsed this afternoon.

The injured vendors, Harman Pasha and Tabrez Pasha, have been admitted to K.R. Hospital.

Sources said that heavy rains had weakened the wall. Unaware of its deteriorating condition, the two vendors were conducting their usual business when the crumbling wall suddenly fell on them.

Fortunately, other vendors and passersby rushed to help, rescuing them and shifting them to K.R. Hospital. Both vendors sustained only minor injuries.

A new wall is currently being constructed because the old wall, made of bricks and mud, has become unstable.

The Olympia Talkies management had planned to demolish the old wall once the new one was completed. However, the old wall collapsed unexpectedly this afternoon, injuring the two vendors.

Further details are awaited.