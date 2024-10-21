Cauvery Hospital hosts ‘Infant and Young Child Feeding’ workshop

October 21, 2024

Mysuru: Cauvery Group of Institutions, Mysuru, recently hosted a one-day workshop on ‘Infant and Young Child Feeding’ as part of the pre-conference workshop of KARPEDICON-2024, a State- level Conference of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Karnataka Chapter.

Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Chairman, Cauvery Group of Institutions, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, stressed on the importance of nutrition in one’s development. Stalwarts in the field of Paediatrics like Dr. Banapurmath, Dr. Asha Benakappa and Dr. Dinakar More were during the event.

The workshop consisted of a series of lectures and demonstrations related to ‘Infant and Young Child Nutrition.’

More than 50 Paediatricians, Nursing Officers specialised in Paediatric Nursing and faculty members attended. Dr. Ashwin, Co-ordinator, Dr. Ajay Raghav Joshi and Dr. Disha Guruprasad, Co-Cordinators of the workshop, were present.