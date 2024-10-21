Health of civic workers important to society: MLA

October 21, 2024

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has advised civic workers to take proper care of their health.

He was speaking after inaugurating a free eye and health check-up camp, jointly organised by Samruddhi Trust, Annapoorna Eye Hospital, NP Hospital and Biosnehi, at Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) premises here recently.

“By cleaning the city every day, civic workers have ensured good health for citizens. Today, free health check-up camp is being organised as an attempt to address health issues of civic workers. They should make good use of this camp. Our workload and stress are spoiling our health,” said GTD.

Devegowda advised civic workers not to neglect their health by just attending health check-up camps and concluded by saying that if the health of civic workers is good, the health of the entire city will be good.

Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar, Assistant Executive Engineer Girija, Editor of Samruddhi Varthe Sahanagowda, President of Ondu Hejje Raktadaanigala Balaga Manju, MD of Annapoorna Eye Hospital Ashwath Kumar, Veerappa of NP Hospital, Biosnehi Manu, Health Inspectors Shankar Lingegowda, Shivaprasad, Netravathi, Pushpalatha and others were present.