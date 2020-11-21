Cauvery Hospital upgrades Neonatal ICU
November 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital’s Advanced Neonatal ICU Unit is a 5-bedded level 2 unit for both in-born and out-born babies. NICU is fully equipped to provide round-the-clock service and care for pre-term more than 32 weeks, low-birth weight babies more than 1,500 grams and sick new-born babies like respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, meningitis, meconium aspiration syndrome, neonatal jaundice, feeding difficulties, surgical urological and cardiological consultations.

NICU provides neonatal resuscitation  and care of such babies and babies born to high risk mothers and provide antenatal and genetic counselling for high risk pregnant women.

 The Unit was inaugurated by chief guest Dr. S.N. Mothi, Chairman, Asha Kirana Hospital  and Senior Consultant Paediatrician, along with guest of honour Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, MAHAN President and Senior Consultant Physician.

Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Chairman, Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital, Siddarthanagar, Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar, Managing Director, Cauvery Hospital, Dr. Sharath Keerthy, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Hospital Consultants and Hospital Staff were present during the event.

NICU brochure was released on the occasion  by Dr. Nayeem.

Searching