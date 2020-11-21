DC opens ‘Samskruti-2020’ Handloom Expo
November 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri inaugurated ‘Samskruti 2020,’ a special handloom expo which began at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal yesterday.

The DC visited the stalls and interacted with weavers and vendors. She said “it’s a good place to shop, as varieties of handloom products are available under one roof.”

Zilla Panchayat President Parimala Shyam, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, JSS Competitive Examination Training Centre Director M. B. Dyaberi, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C. G. Betsurmath, Technical Education Director C.Ranganathaiah, Shivananjappa and Coordinator of JSS Urban Haat Rakesh Rai were present.

JSS Urban Haat has organised the Special Handloom Expo with sponsorship of Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Government of India, Ministry of Textiles, Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru and the Department of Handloom and Textile, Government of                             Karnataka. 

The expo will be open for visitors from 9 am to 9 pm till Dec. 6.

