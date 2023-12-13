CCTV camera captures leopard in Yadavagiri’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala campus

December 13, 2023

Forest Department places cage to trap the wild cat

Mysuru: A CCTV camera installed in the garden at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri has captured a leopard waiting for a prey on Monday night following which the Vidyashala management informed the Forest Department.

Forest officials, who immediately rushed to the spot along with their staff, conducted a combing operation but in vain. As a precautionary measure, the Forest staff yesterday placed a cage at the spot, where the leopard was spotted.

The leopard was not spotted again in the Vidyashala premises and there are chances of the leopard moving out. There is a Government School, residences and Railway Quarters near the Vidyashala and weeds and bushes have overgrown in Yadavadiri and Manjunathapura Industrial Areas.

There is a railway line passing near Sankalp Apartments with tall bushes along the stretch of the railway line. People residing nearby should be very cautious while moving around alone.

In September last year, a leopard was spotted in Gokulam and two leopards were spotted at CFTRI in January this year. Also, there was a leopard scare at Akashvani in the same month. Though cages were placed in CFTRI premises, the leopards were not trapped. Luckily, there were no reports of the leopards attacking humans.

Public are advised not to panic but take precautionary steps by not moving out of the house alone during night especially in deserted places and places where there are overgrown bushes and shrubs.