Apollo BGS Hospitals – LifeSigns unveil 5G emergency ambulance services

December 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, a leading multi-speciality healthcare provider in association with LifeSigns, a health technology startup, unveiled a 5G ambulance to transform emergency medical services at an event held at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises in city on Dec. 11.

Dr. Manish Mattoo, CEO, Apollo Hospitals – Karnataka Region; N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice- President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru; Prof. Dr. A.N. Venkatesh, Regional Director – Emergency, Apollo Hospitals – Karnataka Region; B. Ramesh, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City; Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar; Hari Subramaniam, Founder & Director, LifeSigns; Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, President, MAHAN, Mysore and Sam Cherian, Chairman of CII – Mysore, were present on the occasion.

The 5G Connected Smart Ambulance is the first-of-its-kind intelligent ambulance, equipped with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive medical facilities. This life-saving vehicle will monitor critical care patients in transit and transform it into a smart clinic at remote locations during transit.

Showcasing Apollo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare technology, Dr. Manish Mattoo said, “As a leader in healthcare innovation, Apollo is proud to introduce the Apollo 5G Ambulance that harnesses the power of 5G technology to transform emergency medical services. This cutting-edge ambulance represents a significant step towards the future of healthcare, where connectivity and advanced technologies converge to provide the highest level of care to those in need.”

Continuing, he said “Instead of relying solely on pre-hospital management, we have recognised the importance of reaching patients early for timely care. By utilising its uninterrupted and fast connectivity, we can start providing essential patient care right where they are. This insight has led us to embrace the 5G-connected ambulance and leverage its lag-free connectivity to improve patient outcomes.”

Apollo BGS Hospitals has also launched other Digital services such as the Hub-and-Spoke Model, Real-time patient monitoring, and Comprehensive Home Care.

On launching the digital services, Dr. Venkatesh said, “This initiative allows for advanced care right from the patient’s location, throughout their journey to the hospital, and even within the emergency room.”

Hub-and-Spoke Model: Through the Hub-and-Spoke model, we expand our reach in rural areas, bridging the gap between urban and rural healthcare. Emergency centres have been established in three locations surrounding Mysuru, connecting them to the central hub at Apollo. This model will ensure timely access to emergency care for patients in Hunsur, Nanjangud and shortly expand to other areas.

Real-time Patient Monitoring: A real-time patient monitoring system will enable 24×7 uninterrupted streaming of patient data to doctors and healthcare professionals, whether the patient is at home, in the ambulance, or at the hospital anywhere, anytime.

Comprehensive Home Care: The hospital is expanding its home care services to provide seamless patient care in the comfort of their homes. This comprehensive service will ensure that patients receive the care they need without leaving their homes.

Hari Subramaniam said, “Our commitment to providing world-class care to all extends beyond the hospital walls. Through this comprehensive digital transformation initiative, we aim to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare, ensure real-time patient monitoring, and offer seamless connected care in ambulance, in hospital and at home. This is a significant step towards our vision of a healthier and happier India.”