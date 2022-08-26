Free weekend Heart Care camp launched at Apollo BGS Hospitals

August 26, 2022

Camp is open for all APL, BPL and ESI beneficiaries on Saturdays between 12 noon and 6 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Apollo Heart Care for All’ — a free weekend camp service for all APL, BPL and ESI beneficiaries was launched at Apollo BGS Hospitals in city recently by Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO), and Sunanda Palanetra, Mayor, in the presence of Dr. Arun Srinivas, Chief Cardiologist and Head of Apollo Heart Institutes, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, Dr. Guruprasad, Consultant Cardiologist and Dr. Prakash Rao, Cardiac Anesthesiologist at Apollo BGS Hospitals. This free camp will be open on all Saturdays from 12 noon – 6 pm.

BPL, APL and ESI beneficiaries can avail of BP, GRBs, ECG, Echo Screening and Consultation service for Rs. 49. On further treatment, they will be covered under Government schemes.

DHO Dr. Prasad said, “Diabetes and Blood Pressure have become leading causes of heart diseases among Indians. A large population, especially youngsters, are becoming victims of heart diseases. Hence it is essential to get cardiac check-ups done periodically.”

Sunanda Palanetra said, “The notion that Apollo BGS Hospitals is only for the rich is wrong. In fact, employees of Mysuru City Corporation were being treated at the same hospital” and called upon people to utilise this camp.

Dr. Arun Srinivas expressed urgent need for awareness among public about reaching hospital on time during emergencies and avoiding damage caused to the heart. Cardiovascular diseases are on the rise. Hence getting evaluated periodically becomes much more critical, he opined.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals said, “With newer technology and artificial intelligence, it is now possible to treat more complex cases, even high-risk patients unsuitable for surgery, with a shorter hospital stay, improving quality of life and saving lives.”