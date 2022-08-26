JSS Pharmacy College research scholar bags SERB-CII PM Fellowship
August 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: P.R. Hemanth Vikram, a Ph.D scholar working under the supervision of Dr. B.M. Gurupadayya, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, has been selected for India’s most prestigious  SERB-CII Prime Minister Fellowship.

This Fellowship, supported by SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), is awarded to very few Indian research scholars and aimed to attract young, talented, enthusiastic, result-oriented, and meritorious Ph.D scholars to take up industry-relevant, high-end research.

This scheme offers the highest Fellowship of around Rs. 87,000 per month to undertake industrial-sponsored research.

Prime Minister Fellows are expected to pursue industry-relevant research, to nurture them to become future industry leaders.

The research team has expressed its gratitude to Principal Dr. T.M Pramod Kumar for his valuable support, Industry mentor  Gunjan Kumar, Director of Xenone Health Care Pvt.Ltd, New Delhi and all leadership of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) for their all-time moral support.

