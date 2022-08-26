Student groups clash over girl
News

Student groups clash over girl

August 26, 2022
  • Incident takes place near women’s college
  • Police resort to mild lathi charge to disperse warring groups

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension prevailed for sometime near a women’s college, close to City Police Commissioner’s Office at Nazarbad in city yesterday afternoon, as two student groups reportedly clashed over a girl. Nazarbad Police had to resort to mild lathi charge to disperse the warring groups.

The women’s college had organised the college fest for which students and parents had come to see various cultural programmes being held as part of the fest. Meanwhile, it is learnt that some youths teased a girl outside the college, which led to the fight between two groups of students on the road in front of the college causing traffic jam and the public informed the matter to Nazarbad Police. Nazarbad Inspector Jeevan and staff, who rushed to the spot, resorted to mild lathi charge on the student groups and dispersed them.

Though the Cops went to the college and conducted an enquiry, they did not get the cause for the incident. The Police later obtained footages from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the clash. Nazarbad Police who learnt that the two groups clashed over a girl, collected information from the college staff and eye witnesses told the Police that students from other colleges had come near the women’s college.

Police personnel were deployed at the clash spot and the afternoon programme was stopped. As the situation had come under control, the college authorities sought permission from the Police to continue with the fest which was denied. Disappointed, the students and parents returned home.

