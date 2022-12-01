CCTV cameras every 2-km on Ring Road

December 1, 2022

MP Pratap Simha to switch on lights on one side of Ring Road at 7 tonight; both side lighting by Dec. 10

20 high-mast lights, 4,818 LED bulbs, hi-tech control units to secure 42.5-km ORR stretch

Mysore/Mysuru: There will be no place for criminals to hide on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) or to get away easily soon. Encouraged by the assistance provided by CCTV cameras in solving crimes, the City Police have been requesting the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to bring every nook and corner of the 42.5-km six-lane stretch under surveillance.

Realising the importance of the issue, a meeting of officials under the leadership of MP Pratap Simha this morning resolved to install high-definition CCTV cameras every one-and-a-half to two kilometres along the ORR for crime prevention.

Camera installation will serve multiple purposes like putting an end to dumping of garbage and construction waste debris, prevention of theft and more importantly to reassure commuters and residents that it is safe to travel on Ring Road even at midnight or wee hours. Though security cameras haven’t prevented violent crimes like murders, Police maintained that they were effective in bringing down vehicle thefts and robberies.

“The 10-lane Mysuru Bengaluru Highway has CCTV cameras at regular intervals between the two cities and we will adopt the same model on Ring Road too,” the MP said, asking officers to prepare a proposal and send the same for Government approval.

The meeting also discussed installation of 20 high-mast lights with powerful surrounding lights that will provide additional brightness on the Ring Road.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh and CESC Assistant Executive Engineer Nagesh told the MP that one side (right side) of the Ring Road light from Manipal Hospital Junction, Hanchya, Sathagalli, Devegowda Circle, T. Narasipur Junction, APMC up to Nanjangud Road Junction will be switched on at 7 tonight.

Underground cables have been laid on the left side of the Ring Road from Manipal Hospital Junction, KRS Road, Hinkal Junction, Bogadi Junction, Dattagalli, H.D. Kote Road Junction and Nanjangud Junction. The officers told the MP that of the 4,818 LED bulbs along the 42.5-km (both sides 85 km), 3,550 have been fixed and the control units have to come from Pune to be connected for unified control.

The lights will burn 100 percent on both sides with Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) with smart meters from Dec. 10. The second phase of the works will be to install 20 high-mast lights and the replacement of 87 poles that have been damaged. All these will require time and the MP was told that the project will be completed by Dec. 31.

The CCMS system enables integration of all LED lamps and they can be operated remotely through wireless communication. “All the works are being undertaken with Rs. 12 crore granted by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as per the agreement between MUDA and MCC. After the completion of the project, the contractor will have to maintain the lights for one year including bulb replacement in case of damage while the MCC will pay the electricity bills,” Reddy added.