Rs. 57 crore to clear legacy waste at Vidyaranyapuram

December 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government will soon approve a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs. 57 crore to clear mounds of legacy waste that has piled up over the years, causing unbearable stench at the Solid Waste Management Unit (Excel Plant) at Sewage Farm premises in Vidyaranyapuram here.

“Over 6.5 lakh tonnes of waste have accumulated at Sewage Farm and this is a long-pending issue. Now Rs. 57 crore has been allocated from Swachh Bharat Mission funds and the proposal will be cleared by the Urban Development Department soon, after getting approval from the Government,” Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told reporters this morning.

Over 500 tonnes of waste generated in city on a daily basis will henceforth be moved to the Solid Waste Treatment & Recycling Plants at Kesare and Rayanakere, the works of which are under speedy progress. “Waste will be effectively segregated at Kesare and Rayanakere once the Plants are commissioned and Vidyaranyapuram will be made free of the legacy waste,” he said.

While the Kesare Plant can clear up to 300 tonnes, the Rayanakere Plant can process up to 200 tonnes. “The Excel Plant premises at Vidyaranyapuram will have a small-scale Waste Recycling Plant but the legacy waste will be cleared through bioremediation (biomining), Simha added.