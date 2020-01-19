CCTV cameras everywhere but fail to capture registration number

January 19, 2020

Then what is the use of installing cameras?

Mysuru: The three incidents of miscreants extorting cash and valuables from people in the pretext of giving them lifts in a car in a single day has posed a challenge to the Police in city.

Though the City Police have installed numerous CCTV cameras at public places, junctions, important roads, check-posts on highways and other vantage points, to help them during robbery, dacoity, assault, accident, riots and other crimes, none of the CCTV cameras have captured the registration number of the car, used for the crime.

Also, there are Police personnel stationed at check-posts 24×7 with wireless gadgets such as walkie-talkie and information is passed from the City Control Room throughout the city for 24 hours a day. This apart, facility to connect all District and City Control Rooms from City Control Room has been provided to the Police Department and Police Officers and staff have been provided with Closed User Group (CUG) numbers for their mobile phones.

Despite all this, the Police are struggling to trace the Maruti Swift Dzire car in which the miscreants offered lifts to Bengaluru-bound engineer Madhu Vikas, Javaranayaka and Narayana Swamy and looted them of their cash and valuables in a single day.

The CCTV footages obtained by the Cops show only the white coloured Maruti Swift Dzire car, but the registration number of the vehicle is not visible even after the footages are zoomed in, says the Investigation Officer.

Though cases have been registered at Lashkar and Metagalli Police Stations in Mysuru and at Srirangapatna Rural Police Station, and if there is not a single clue captured by the CCTV Cameras in the above Police limits, what is the use of installing the CCTV cameras? This is a common question that ponders the public.

The reason may be because the CCTV Camera is of not good quality or may not be working properly. When there are hi-tech cameras that can zoom an object which is at the distance of one kilometre, what is the use of cameras installed at vantage places in city that have failed to capture the registration number of the car clearly. Are the CCTV Cameras installed for namesake?

