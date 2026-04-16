Census-2027: Enumerators visit door-to-door

April 16, 2026

At 1.8 percent, voluntary online self-enumeration sees poor response in city

Enumeration which began today will go on till May 15

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the conclusion of voluntary self-enumeration on exclusive online portal for Census-2027, that was held between Apr. 1 and Apr. 15, the house-to-house visit of enumerators to update demographic data, began today in the first phase and concludes on May 15.

Amid this, only 1.8 percent of the targeted population in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, took part in self-enumeration, showing a lukewarm response to the very exercise by the city households.

Meanwhile, it is said that, Mysuru district stands second in the State, in the percentage of population, who have participated in voluntary self-enumeration.

In Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) jurisdiction, beginning from 10 am, enumerators went house-to-house and asked queries according to 33-questionnaire and uploaded the answers on the dedicated portal, on their cellphones. If any households had taken part in voluntary self-enumeration, the Self-Enumeration ID (SEID) number was collected and uploaded on the device.

The task is being supervised by MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G.S. Somashekar in the city.

To facilitate Census, the whole of district is divided into 35 charges and 6,013 blocks including 1,832 blocks in MCC jurisdiction and 4,181 blocks in Mysuru taluk, with various Department officials, mainly teachers, totalling 7,748 officers and supporting staff, deputed for the purpose. A total of 6,540 enumerators are involved in the district including 4,517 enumerators in rural and 341 supervisors deputed in MCC jurisdiction and 867 in rural limits.

In the second stage, population Census will be conducted in February 2027.

Each Census block consists of one enumerator and one supervisor for each of six enumerators. Additional 10% of enumerators and supervisors have been deputed, as auxiliary staff. Ahead of the Census, State-level training was conducted for seven Master Trainers of the district at Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in the city.

District-level training was conducted for 110 Field Trainers at District Training Institute. Taluk-level training was conducted from Mar. 29 to Apr. 11.