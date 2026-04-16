Bills linked to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam tabled in Lok Sabha

April 16, 2026

Voting for passage of the Bills tomorrow at 4 pm

New Delhi: The three-day Special Session of Parliament began with the Union Government tabling The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Delimitation Bill, 2026 and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha this morning.

The BJP-led Central Government aims to expedite the implementation of Women Reservation Law — the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam — which reserves 33 percent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and in the State Assemblies. During the voting to introduce all the three Bills, 251 voted in favour while 185 voted against it. The Bills introduced this morning will be put to vote for passing tomorrow (Apr. 17) at 4 pm.

According to the draft Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the existing 543 seats to implement the Women’s Reservation Law before the 2029 General Elections.